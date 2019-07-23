Teen, 35-year-old man arrested in violent fight involving 3 boys at Moreno Valley skate park

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenager and a 35-year-old man were arrested in connection with a fight at a Moreno Valley skate park in which three boys were brutally beaten, authorities say.
Moreno Valley's newest skate park is a popular attraction with children and young adults sharing the steel and concrete features. But over the weekend, the family-friendly atmosphere residents have enjoyed was marred by violence.
A video posted to the community Facebook group Moreno Valley Matters shows two of the suspects confronting and beating another teen. The pair then allegedly assault two other teens.
The Moreno Valley Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday that two of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy and 35-year-old Robert Lee Aaron III, were taken into custody following an investigation. Authorities are searching for another 17-year-old boy involved in the fight, as well as other persons of interests.
Aaron was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, willful child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of minors. The 17-year-old suspect was booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall for felony assault and conspiracy.
The victims were identified as three boys between the ages of 14 and 15.
The violence has some parents rattled.
"If fighting is what they are looking for as parents we are going to grab our kids and say let's go and it is not fair for all these little ones that want to enjoy the park," said Faviolo Becerra.
Becerra thinks more adult supervision or security needs to be in place to stop future violent acts.
Abraham De La Cruz, who brought his 7-year-old son to ride his Razor at the skate park, has a different stance.
"Everybody should be able to look out for each other. You don't really need parents around. You need well-minded people like who can stop the situation," he said.
The city of Moreno Valley said its 38 parks are monitored by park rangers and police, but they still rely on residents and visitors to report any criminal activity. The park is also equipped with state-of-the-art cameras which have been used to help investigators with other crimes.
The motive behind the alleged assault remains unclear.
Teen, 35-year-old man arrested in violent fight involving 3 boys at Moreno Valley skate park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More