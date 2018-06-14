A Texas teen was shot in the face by his friend while participating in a social media craze that involves guns.Investigators say the accident was a result of the "You Lackin" challenge, a game in which one person points a gun at another and asks "You Lackin?" The other person, in turn, is required to pull out a gun and point it back, saying "No."Last weekend, 17-year-old Raul Garcia Jr. obtained a gun and was in the middle of the "You Lackin" challenge when his firearm discharged, striking his 16-year-old friend in the face, according to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.Garcia drove the victim to the hospital and was later arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.