Teen shot in face while playing "You Lackin" challenge

EMBED </>More Videos

16 year old shot playing "you lackin" social media game (KTRK)

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas --
A Texas teen was shot in the face by his friend while participating in a social media craze that involves guns.

Investigators say the accident was a result of the "You Lackin" challenge, a game in which one person points a gun at another and asks "You Lackin?" The other person, in turn, is required to pull out a gun and point it back, saying "No."

Last weekend, 17-year-old Raul Garcia Jr. obtained a gun and was in the middle of the "You Lackin" challenge when his firearm discharged, striking his 16-year-old friend in the face, according to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

Garcia drove the victim to the hospital and was later arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
social mediagun safetygunsaccidental shootingshootingTexas
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News