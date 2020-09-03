Teen sisters, 14 and 16, missing from home in Hemet

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- Two teenage sisters have disappeared from their home in Hemet and detectives are seeking the public's help finding them.The mother of Abigail, 14, and Hattie, 16, Arres noticed they were missing Monday around 8 p.m. and found a window open in the home's bathroom.Detectives say the parents are concerned because the girls have never gone missing before. They may have traveled to the Palm Desert area.The Riverside County Sheriff's Department asked anyone with information to contact Deputy Tully at (951)791-3400 or Sheriff's Dispatch at 800-950-2444.