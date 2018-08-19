Teen stabbed to death, another injured at Santa Ana party

Two teens were stabbed - one fatally - during a street party Saturday night in Santa Ana, police said.Andrew Loera, 18, a graduate of Godinez High School, was supposed to start classes at Santa Ana College in a week, his family said.His sister, Arisdelssy Loera, said Andrew wanted to become a police officer.Friends and loved ones brought flowers and candles to the place where Andrew's life was taken.Police got a call around midnight about a large party on South Eastwood Avenue.When they arrived, a large group of people were leaving and pointed them to the end of the street.That's where they found Andrew and another 18-year old man suffering from apparent stab wounds.They were both taken to the hospital where Andrew was pronounced dead. The other victim is said to be in stable condition.A witness captured the violence on camera."It was unfair from the beginning. He was outnumbered. I would say it was about 8 to 10 against two people," said friend Jesus Mora.While heartbroken, Arisdelssy is searching for justice for her brother."All I know is that he was here at a party, and I don't even know if there was an altercation... I don't know anything besides that he was stabbed and this is where his life ended," she said.Described as shy and soft spoken, Arisdelssy said he was dedicated to his family, always helping his single mother and serving as a father figure to his youngest sister.His devastated family is praying the video and witnesses will help solve Andrew's murder.Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Ana Police Department homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.