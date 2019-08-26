Teenage girl in grave condition after she was pulled out of house fire in South Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A teenage girl is in grave condition after she was pulled out of a house fire in South Los Angeles.

The fire broke out on the 700 block of West 52nd Place around 1 a.m.

Neighbors said a 17-year old lived in the home with several family members, including her mother and grandparents.

Her grandfather tried to rescue the girl, but was burned in the process. Firefighters were able to pull her out and perform lifesaving measures before she was transported to a local hospital.

A 55-year-old male with non-life threatening burn injuries was also transported.
