Moreno Valley: Juveniles accused in death of 13-year-old student are sentenced to probation, released to parents

The 14-year-old defendants must also serve 150 hours of community service, undergo therapy and enroll in a character-building program, a judge ruled Friday.
The victim, 13-year old Diego Stolz, was beaten to death at Moreno Valley middle school back in 2019.
A bystander's cellphone video shows Diego being punched and then falling and hitting his head on a pillar in the schoolyard.
The identities of his attackers have not been made public because they are minors.
