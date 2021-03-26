Moreno Valley: Juveniles accused in death of 13-year-old student are sentenced to probation, released to parents

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two teenagers who admitted to charges of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal assault of a classmate have been sentenced to probation and released to the custody of their parents.The 14-year-old defendants must also serve 150 hours of community service, undergo therapy and enroll in a character-building program, a judge ruled Friday.The victim, 13-year old Diego Stolz, was beaten to death at Moreno Valley middle school back in 2019.A bystander's cellphone video shows Diego being punched and then falling and hitting his head on a pillar in the schoolyard.The identities of his attackers have not been made public because they are minors.