2 teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania State Police are filing charges against two teen girls who allowed a two-year-old boy to inhale a vaping device while they were babysitting him.

Police say the incident happened Thursday at a home in St. Clair Township, Westmoreland County.

Investigators say the teens recorded the incident and posted it to Snapchat.

The 18-year-old and 17-year-old girl could face child endangerment charges.

Police say other than the coughing, the child did not display any other visible effects of inhaling from the device.

The girls' names have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniavapingtoddlerteenagers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
10 'tiny homes' planned for Riverside's homeless
LAUSD cooperating in murder investigation of 6-year-old boy
Sewage spill leads to closure of beaches in Long Beach
Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane
Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer
Show More
Former Sheriff Baca loses last bid to stay out of prison
Cheetos dust now has an official name - 'Cheetle'
16-year-old Whittier girl died from accidental drug overdose
OC's 1st flu death of season reported
LSU wins national championship with 42-25 victory over Clemson
More TOP STORIES News