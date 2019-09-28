Police arrest several more teens in fatal Long Island stabbing watched by crowd, recorded on Snapchat

The suspects, between 16 and 19 years old, were charged Saturday for their alleged involvement in the fight that preceded the deadly stabbing of 16-year-old Kahseen Morris, which was recorded on Snapchat and watched by dozens at an Oceanside strip mall on September 16.
Police said three surrendered to police and others were taken into custody as part of that ongoing investigation:
-- Haakim Mechan, 19, of Long Beach
-- Marquis Stephens Jr., 18, of Long Beach
-- Javonte Neals, 18, Long Beach
-- Taj Woodruff, 17, of Long Beach
-- Sean Merritt, 17, of Long Beach
-- 2 male juveniles, both 16, both of Long Beach
Police emphasized that these teens are not a part of a gang but were charged with gang assault for the nature of the attack.
Last week, the alleged attacker, 18-year-old Tyler Flach, was arrested and pleaded not guilty on manslaughter charges. Flach, of Lido Beach, is accused of stabbing Morris multiple times in the chest.
Tyler Flach is silent after appearing in court for charges in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Kahseen Morris. More than 50 teens were at that Long Island strip mall during the attack, but police said onlookers were recording video instead of intervening. https://t.co/JGBsqcC729 pic.twitter.com/128Nk2JDCq— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 19, 2019
The confrontation, involving as many as 50 teens, is believed to be part of an ongoing dispute over a girl and was likely pre-arranged.
Detectives said Morris was the intended target because of his friendship with the girl, and Flach is described as a friend of the girl's ex-boyfriend.
Funeral services for Morris will be held Saturday in Oceanside.