Tehachapi High School trees chopped down in act of vandalism

An act of overnight vandalism occurred at Tehachapi High School as officials arrived Thursday morning to discover that at least 23 trees on campus had been cut down and destroyed.In what's being called a senior prank gone too far, the vandalism also included several damaged door locks throughout campus.At least one of the fallen trees was a memorial for a student who had died and the overall cost of the vandalism is estimated to be several thousand dollars.The Tehachapi Police Department is currently investigating the incident and anyone with information is encouraged to call 661-822-2222.