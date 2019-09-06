Tenaja Fire burns 2,000 acres near Murrieta as containment rises to 20 percent; evacuation orders remain in place

The Tenaja Fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Clinton Keith and Tenaja roads in the unincorporated area of La Cresta, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Fast-moving flames ultimately threatened 1,200 homes and damaged two.
#TenajaFIRE [UPDATE] Containment overnight increased to 20% and the fire remains 2,000 acres. Clinton Keith Road is still closed. However, Los Gatos and Via Volcano are open. All evacuation orders and warnings remain in place. @RivCoReady @RSO @MurrietaFire— CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) September 6, 2019
According to Cal Fire, mandatory evacuation orders remained in place for Montanya Place, Botanica Place, Belcara Place and Lone Oak Way.
EVACUATIONS: A map showing areas that are under mandatory and voluntary evacuations is available here.
Temperatures in the burn area on Friday are expected to reach 93 degrees with 15 mph winds and 41 percent humidity, according to the National Weather Service.
Some 900 personnel have responded to the blaze, whose cause remains under investigation. Lightning strikes were observed in the area amid scorching temperatures and high humidity on the fire's first day.
Campuses remain closed in the Murrieta Valley, Romoland, Lake Elsinore and Menifee Union school districts.
A Red Cross shelter was established at Murrieta Mesa High School, located at 24801 Monroe Avenue.