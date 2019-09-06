Tenaja Fire burns 2,000 acres near Murrieta as containment rises to 20 percent; evacuation orders remain in place

By
LA CRESTA, Calif. (KABC) -- A wildfire just west of Murrieta that prompted the evacuation of hundreds of homes and the closure of nearby schools has burned 2,000 acres and was 20 percent contained as of Friday morning, officials said.

The Tenaja Fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Clinton Keith and Tenaja roads in the unincorporated area of La Cresta, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fast-moving flames ultimately threatened 1,200 homes and damaged two.

According to Cal Fire, mandatory evacuation orders remained in place for Montanya Place, Botanica Place, Belcara Place and Lone Oak Way.

EVACUATIONS: A map showing areas that are under mandatory and voluntary evacuations is available here.

Temperatures in the burn area on Friday are expected to reach 93 degrees with 15 mph winds and 41 percent humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

Some 900 personnel have responded to the blaze, whose cause remains under investigation. Lightning strikes were observed in the area amid scorching temperatures and high humidity on the fire's first day.

Campuses remain closed in the Murrieta Valley, Romoland, Lake Elsinore and Menifee Union school districts.

A Red Cross shelter was established at Murrieta Mesa High School, located at 24801 Monroe Avenue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murrietariverside countyevacuationbrush firefirewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating string of attempted kidnapping reports near West Covina schools
Boat owner: Crew had 'no choice' but to evacuate as flames spread
Vigils held to honor victims of Santa Barbara boat fire
Hurricane Dorian makes landfall at North Carolina's Outer Banks
California National Guard will lose $8 million to border wall plan
'Brady Bunch' stars bring iconic sitcom home to life in new show
Pro-immigrant groups fight for DACA
Show More
VIDEO: Woman fights off robber armed with knife at Pomona business
Lack of sleep could lower sex drive, study finds
Owner of dive boat where 34 died seeks to head off lawsuits
CHP to target motorists illegally passing school buses in San Bernardino
Griffith Park may be getting temporary homeless shelter
More TOP STORIES News