HOLLYWOOD -- The title of the new movie "Tenet" is a palindrome... a word that reads the same backward and it does forward. The film's star, John David Washington, offered a couple of nuggets to help moviegoers maneuver their way through this complicated movie.
"Don't try to understand it. 'Feel it' is a nugget. And I think you have to start- think about the title, 'Tenet,' a palindrome. So think about that as far as the story flows," said Washington. "So when it begins and then how it ends, think about how that relates to what a palindrome means."
"Tenet" involves international espionage, a plan to stop World War III and a mission unfolding in something beyond real time. It weaves an intricate story.
"It's a great form of escapism. You're going to be mesmerized. You're going to be wowed. You're gonna miss traveling," said Washington. "You'll have a desire to want to visit some of these places like Mumbai or the waters of Denmark where's there's wind farms on them. I think there's just a wide range of wonder and spectacle that you want in a film. For two and a half hours, I guarantee you that you will not be thinking about your bills. You won't be thinking about, you know, COVID. You won't be thinking about anything but what you're experiencing."
'Tenet' star John David Washington says movie will mesmerize, confound, make you miss traveling
John David Washington says don't try to understand his new movie 'Tenet': rather, go for a ride and just feel it.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News