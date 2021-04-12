Officer among gunshot victims at Knoxville, Tennessee, high school, police say

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible. — Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) April 12, 2021

The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families. — Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) April 12, 2021

