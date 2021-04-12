school shooting

Officer among gunshot victims at Knoxville, Tennessee, high school, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Police at scene of Knoxville school shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- Police say multiple shooting victims, including an officer, are reported at a Knoxville, Tennessee high school.

A tweet Monday afternoon by the city's police department stated "multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet."

A Knoxville Police Department officer is among the "multiple gunshot victims."



The superintendent of Knox County Schools, Bob Thomas, confirmed his school district is responding to a shooting that happened at the school.

"We are gathering information about this tragic situation," Thomas tweeted.

He added in the tweet thread that the school building was secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseeschool shootingshootingpolice officer shotu.s. & worldpolice officer
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
Saugus High School shooting: First responder reflects one year later
Saugus High School shooting: Choir teacher reflects on heroism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute
Hero neighbor rescues 3 children from Valley Glen home explosion
Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Unlawful assembly declared after deadly crash scene in South LA turns chaotic
George Floyd's brother sheds tears on the stand | LIVE
Knott's Berry Farm announces reopening date of May 21
Huntington Beach police disperse unruly crowd at rally
Show More
Woman accused of refusing to return $1.2M accidentally deposited in account
Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID, Paula Abdul to sub on 'Idol'
Video: Excited dog dives into box of pet toys at store
Officer fired, accused of pepper-spraying Black Army officer
Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case
More TOP STORIES News