17-year-old arrested in Tennessee in connection with online threat against Calabasas High School

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old suspect in Tennessee has been arrested in connection with a possible shooting threat against Calabasas High School, which has been deemed not credible.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies launched an investigation after the school received the online threats, which were traced back to the teen in Jackson.The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested the juvenile for making a threat to the school's student body, but he "did not appear to have any intention to carry out the threat," authorities said. No weapons were found during the arrest.Sheriff's deputies will be at the school Thursday as a precautionary measure.Officials with the Las Virgenes Unified School District said the incident serves as a reminder that if you "see something, say something."Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Malibu/Lost Hills station at (818) 878-1808.