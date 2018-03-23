Tennis umpire wrongfully accused of murder asks for correction in husband's death certificate

EMBED </>More Videos

A tennis umpire once charged with her husband's murder spoke out again Friday in an effort to clear her name. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A tennis umpire once charged with her husband's murder spoke out again Friday in an effort to clear her name.

It's an ordeal 76-year-old Lois Goodman laid out for the jury. She blames the suffering she went through on faulty findings by a veteran Los Angeles County coroner - Yulai Wang.

He made his first public statement.

"I'm not anxious, but I think for people, they need to know the whole story. Not just one side of the story," he said.

Goodman recalled the shock of coming home April 17, 2012, and finding her husband Alan unresponsive.

She is suing Wang, claiming that his final autopsy finding was malicious. He had initially noted the cause of death as pending, then changed it to homicide without noting why.

Veteran forensic pathologist Frank Sheridan was called to testify for Goodman. He said a coroner must have a strong degree of certainty in cause of death.

He also said that the location of Alan Goodman's injuries was consistent with falling, not a homicide, and that the coroner should have explained his reasoning. But the biggest problem with the autopsy was, Sheridan said, that it did not note a lesion in Alan Goodman's mouth.

The defense countered those claims with a forensic dentist who showed Wang did in fact note the lesion in a diagram. The deputy district attorney testified that although the murder charge against Goodman was dropped, there had been ample probable cause to arrest her.

Goodman said she is $100,000 in debt and so desperate for employment she even tried to be an Uber driver. Yet, she and her legal team said there is more at stake than money.

"You walk over right now to the county registrar. You look up Alan Goodman (and) where it says cause of death it says homicide. We want that changed," Goodman's attorney said.

She added she wants an apology.

"I need an apology from them and I need them to change the death certificate where it reads how he died...it was an accident," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tenniswrongfully accusedlawsuithomicidecourt caseWoodland HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman falsely accused of killing husband suing LA coroner
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News