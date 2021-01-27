Texas doctor with terminal cancer believed to have killed physician during standoff

AUSTIN, Texas -- A terminally ill doctor shot and killed a pediatrician during a six-hour-long standoff before turning the gun on himself, police in Austin said Tuesday night.Police said they responded to what was initially a call of a "disturbance at a building" in the central part of the Texas capital.Several hostages initially escaped and others were later allowed to leave with the exception of Dr. Katherine Dodson, according to a release by APD.Officers conducted interviews with the hostages who managed to escape and were able to identify the suspect as Dr. Bharat Narumanchi. Officers learned that Dr. Narumanchi had been to this office a week ago and applied for a volunteer position. He was a pediatrician who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. Hostages reported to officers that he carried a pistol, along with what appeared to be a shotgun and two duffel bags. Besides the earlier mention of his visit to the office, it did not appear Dr. Dodson and Dr. Narumanchi had any other contact.The standoff started around 4:30 p.m. Hostage negotiators arrived on the scene to try to make contact with Dr. Narumanchi, but were unsuccessful.Around 9:20 p.m., negotiators were still trying to make contact with the suspect and later decided to send in a robot. When the robot discovered the first body, the SWAT team moved in."They found two subjects," said John Majefski with APD. "One that was from originally inside the building, and one that was not. Both deceased."Both Dr. Dodson and Dr. Narumanchi were found inside the building from apparent gunshot wounds, according to APD.Dodson's family released the following statement:Homicide investigators reported it appeared Dr. Narumanchi shot himself after shooting Dr. Dodson.The case remains under investigation. The Travis County Medical Examiner is set to conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.