Coronavirus

Coronavirus: County may allow Tesla plant to resume operations next week

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- The dispute between Tesla and San Francisco Bay Area authorities over the reopening of a factory in the face of coronavirus shutdown orders is coming to an end.

Tesla has reached a tentative deal with Alameda County to resume operations. Alameda County released a statement late Tuesday night saying it has reviewed Tesla's safety plan, and if the carmaker adds some safety recommendations, it could get permission to reopen next week.

The plant is operating outside of compliance with county health orders. While Gov. Gavin Newsom gave clearance for manufacturing to resume in California late last week, more restrictive health orders in Alameda County prohibit manufacturing until site-specific healthy and safety guidelines can be put in place.

On Saturday, CEO Elon Musk filed a federal lawsuit against Alameda County looking for an injunction against the health order to allow the plan to resume activity. Musk tweeted that he reopened the plant Monday, saying that he would "be on the line with everyone else" and "if anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

RELATED: Elon Musk says Tesla plant restarting production against Alameda County rules

President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to back Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his ongoing fight to reopen the Fremont electric car factory against Alameda County's coronavirus shelter-in-place order.

As Tesla employees were arriving to work Tuesday just before 7 a.m. local time, the president tweeted, "California should let Tesla & @Elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!"



Fremont police say that they currently have no plans to make any arrests or issue any citations for what would be a misdemeanor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniadonald trumpelon muskteslacoronavirusshelter in placeu.s. & worldtwitterpresident donald trumpstay at home order
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Tesla sues Alameda Co. over COVID-19 restrictions, Musk threatens to move HQ out of CA
Musk says Tesla plant restarting production against Alameda Co. rules
Reaction still coming in after Elon Musk goes against Alameda County order, opens Tesla factory
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno official cited after confrontation with protesters outside his home
Why your grocery bill may be higher than usual
Stimulus check direct deposit signup at irs.gov is not a scam
Rosie the Riveter returns during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti says stay-at-home order is adjustable: 'Do not freak out'
Stimulus check direct deposit signup at irs.gov is not a scam
LA County beaches reopen with restrictions after 2 months
LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next three months
LAPD bodycam vid shows Boyle Heights confrontation
Fresno official cited after confrontation with protesters outside his home
Krispy Kreme serving free doughnuts to class of 2020
Show More
Several NB 605 Freeway lanes shut down in Norwalk after fatal crash
COVID-19: LA County reports 45 additional deaths, 961 new cases
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of HEROES Act
Thunderbirds to fly over SoCal Friday to honor frontline workers
LA family of nurses on front lines of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News