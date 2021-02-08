tesla

Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, a sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. (AP)

NEW YORK -- Tesla has acquired around $1.5 billion in Bitcoin under an investment policy at the electric car maker headed by Elon Musk, and it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for vehicles soon.

The California company revealed the new strategy in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission early Monday, saying its investment in digital currency and other "alternative reserve assets" may grow.

Bitcoin spiked 14% and appeared to briefly hit a new all-time high. Shares of Tesla moved higher as well.

In its fourth-quarter earnings report last month Tesla said it had cash and cash equivalents of $19.4 billion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessteslaelon muskelectric vehiclesbitcoinu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TESLA
Tesla recalling more than 130K vehicles to fix touch screens
VIDEO: Tesla slams into Covina home after chase
VIDEO: Tesla cruises down NC highway without a driver
Tesla Cybertruck on display as automotive museum reopens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Super Bowl, Valentine's Day, low COVID vaccine supply could cause next surge in SoCal
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Reward increases to $120K for missing CA toddlers
Ashes of former LAPD detective stolen from Lancaster home
IRS warns of 'ghost tax return preparers'
Texas man wins $3.4M bet on Super Bowl LV
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Show More
Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
Long Beach police chief recovering after being hit by truck
Biden wants to use NFL stadiums for vaccines
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
'Superspreader' Sunday? LA County officials warn against Super Bowl gatherings
More TOP STORIES News