Pasadena man arrested for attempted murder after CHP says Devil's Slide Tesla crash was intentional

A Pasadena man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after authorities say he intentionally drove a Tesla off a cliff as two children and another adult were still in the vehicle.

MONTARA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pasadena man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after authorities say he intentionally drove a Tesla off a cliff as two children and another adult were still in the vehicle.

The Tesla plunged more than 250 feet off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil's Slide that's known for fatal wrecks.

A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and the two adults survived the crash. On Monday, the victims were initially listed in critical condition but all four were conscious and alert when rescuers arrived.

The California Highway Patrol does not believe, based on its initial investigation, that the Tesla was operating in Autopilot or Full Self-Driving mode at the time, Officer Mark Andrews said.

The road's conditions were also not believed to be a factor in the crash. There was no guardrail at the spot where the sedan went off the cliff.

During the course of the investigation, CHP developed probable cause to believe the incident was an "intentional act." The driver, Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, has been placed under arrest for attempted murder and child abuse.

Authorities say they weren't able to determine the Tesla's driving mode the during the crash, however, they say it does not appear to be a contributing factor in this incident.

Patel is being treated for his injuries and will be booked into San Mateo County Jail upon his release.

Patel is listed as a doctor at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills.

"Providence Holy Cross Medical Center is deeply saddened to learn of an traffic incident involving one of our physicians and his family," the medical center said in a statement. "We are extremely grateful there were no serious injuries. We will not respond further, as this incident is under investigation."

The car flipped a couple of times before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just steps away from the ocean.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

