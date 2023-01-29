Pasadena father accused of intentionally driving family off cliff released from hospital, jailed

A Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving his family off a cliff in Northern California was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse.

MONTARA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving a Tesla off a cliff in Northern California - with his two children and wife inside - was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse.

Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was booked into jail where he was being held without bail and could be arraigned Monday afternoon if the San Mateo District Attorney's Office decides to file criminal charges, that office said.

The office didn't indicate when he was released from the hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Patel had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

On Jan. 2, the Tesla sedan plunged more than 250 feet off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil's Slide that's known for fatal wrecks.

Patel was seriously injured in the crash. His wife Neha, their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son survived after their car tumbled down the cliffside.

Patel is listed as a doctor at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills.

Rescuers initially hailed the family's survival as a miracle, but Patel was later arrested after California Highway Patrol investigators "developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act," the agency said.

However, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe this week said that investigators are also examining the Tesla Model Y to rule out the possibility of a mechanical problem.

"Did the brakes fail? Were the brakes working? Were there any other mechanical malfunctions that would have led to him not being able to stop the vehicle?," Wagstaffe told the Los Angeles Times. "We're having the car looked at from top to bottom."

The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.