Chase suspect sought after Tesla slams into Covina home in dramatic crash seen on surveillance video

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver fled the scene of a dramatic crash Saturday evening and was being sought after a car that had been chased earlier by California Highway Patrol slammed into a home in Covina, authorities said.

A passenger of the black Tesla Model 3 was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the CHP.

According to a news release, the chase began after a CHP unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving on the westbound 10 Freeway, just east of Azusa Avenue.

A man who identified himself as the homeowner said he was inside watching TV at the time of the collision. He was not injured.

A description of the driver was not available.
