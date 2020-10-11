Chase suspect sought after Tesla slams into Covina home in dramatic crash seen on surveillance video

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver fled the scene of a dramatic crash Saturday evening and was being sought after a car that had been chased earlier by California Highway Patrol slammed into a home in Covina, authorities said.A passenger of the black Tesla Model 3 was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the CHP.According to a news release, the chase began after a CHP unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving on the westbound 10 Freeway, just east of Azusa Avenue.A man who identified himself as the homeowner said he was inside watching TV at the time of the collision. He was not injured.A description of the driver was not available.