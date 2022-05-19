tesla

Federal traffic safety agency investigating Tesla crash that killed 3 in Newport Beach

EMBED <>More Videos

Federal agency probing Tesla crash that killed 3 in Newport Beach

DETROIT -- The U.S. government's road safety agency has dispatched a team to investigate the possibility that a Tesla involved in a California crash that killed three people was operating on a partially automated driving system.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday confirmed that it had sent a special crash investigation team to probe the May 12 crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach.

The investigation is part of a larger inquiry by the agency into crashes involving advanced driver assistance systems such as Tesla's Autopilot. Since 2016, the agency has sent teams to 34 crashes in which the systems were either in use or suspected of operating. Of the 34, 28 involved Teslas, according to a NHTSA document released Wednesday.

Fifteen people died in the crashes that NHTSA is investigating, and at least 15 more were hurt. Of the deaths, 14 occurred in crashes involving Teslas, the documents say.

In addition to the specific crashes, NHTSA has investigations under way into Teslas on Autopilot crashing into emergency vehicles parked along roadways, as well as a probe into Autopilot braking for no apparent reason.

READ MORE: 3 dead after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach; 3 construction workers injured
EMBED More News Videos

Three people are dead after a vehicle collided with construction equipment on Pacific Coast Highway.



Last June NHTSA ordered automakers to report any crashes on public roads involving fully autonomous vehicles or those with partially automated driver assist systems.

The partially automated systems can keep a vehicle centered in its lane and a safe distance from vehicles in front of it.

NHTSA says the data can show if there are common patterns in crashes involving the systems.

A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas. NHTSA wouldn't comment beyond release of the document.

Tesla warns drivers using Autopilot, as well as its "Full Self-Driving" system, that the cars can't drive themselves and that drivers must be ready to intervene at all times.

NHTSA also is investigating two crashes involving Volvos, one Navya shuttle crash, two involving Cadillacs, one in a Lexus and one in a Hyundai. One of the Volvo crashes was an Uber autonomous test vehicle that ran over and killed an Arizona pedestrian in March of 2018.

In the Newport Beach crash, police were called around 12:45 a.m. and found that a 2022 Tesla Model S sedan had crashed into a curb and then hit construction equipment on the south side of the road.

Authorities found two men and a woman dead in the car, and three construction workers suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The Newport Beach Police Department said it brought in its Major Accident Investigation Team.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newport beachorange countycar crashteslasouthern californiafatal crashinvestigationcrashinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TESLA
Video: Tesla jumps curb and crashes straight into convention center
Tesla recalls 130K vehicles due to overheating infotainment system
WATCH: Dodgers fan damages Tesla in Echo Park
How attainable are CA's zero-emission transportation goals?
TOP STORIES
LA County likely to move into CDC's 'medium risk' category this week
All Coastal Fire evacuation orders lifted in Laguna Niguel
Homeless man in wheelchair hospitalized after being shot in South LA
Heard's sister, friend back her assault claims against Depp
Venice Beach brawl starts after man films multiple women in bikinis
Sylmar Studios breaks ground on 12-stage film production facility
San Gabriel Valley Water supplier now issuing water conservation kits
Show More
Riverside police investigating 4th home invasion over the past month
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
Renter scams using Zelle to receive money from victims
Moreno Valley proposes plan to revamp city's mall inside and out
Tujunga doctor accused of issuing fake COVID vaccine cards to patients
More TOP STORIES News