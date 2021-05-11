CHP seeking man captured on video riding in backseat of driverless Tesla in Bay Area

A brazen man was caught on video riding in the backseat of a Tesla as it traveled around the Bay Area with no driver in the front seat.

The footage shows the dark-haired man in a baseball cap seeming to enjoy the attention as another driver recorded him, staring straight into the camera while grinning and waving.

Two other people previously posted pictures online of what appears to be the same guy pulling the same stunt.

In a Facebook post, the Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol says the incident is under investigation and authorities are looking for him.

The post did not specify where exactly the vehicle was traveling or provide any additional details about the Tesla or unidentified man.

The agency says anybody who witnesses a similar incident should immediately call 911 to report it.

