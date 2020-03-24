Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Crenshaw Christian Center in South LA opens as testing site for COVID-19

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise across Southern California, officials across the region are efforting ways to expand testing for the virus.

Early Tuesday morning, the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles opened its doors as a testing site for COVID-19.

The testing process, in which those being tested will undergo a nasal swab, is expected to take around 10 minutes.

Coronavirus testing: Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti announces online registration for high-risk, vulnerable residents
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Los Angeles was launching a web portal on a city website the most high-risk and residents can sign up for coronavirus testing.



Hundreds of Angelenos are already waiting for the results of their COVID-19 tests and soon thousands more will join them this week. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti this week announced a web portal on a city website where the most high-risk residents can sign up for coronavirus testing.

The rollout consists of a "limited number of tests," which would be conducted on those with symptoms, those who are 65 and older and Angelenos who may have underlying health conditions.

Patients who meet the criteria at coronavirus.lacity.org will be directed to a testing center and will be required to present identification.
EMBED More News Videos

Early Tuesday morning, the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles opened its doors as a testing site for COVID-19.



"I want nobody to have fear," the mayor said. "It doesn't matter -- your immigration status, it doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter if you're a visitor.

Garcetti hopes to expand the city's testing capacity, which is currently testing about 1,000 people per day.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth los angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Coronavirus questions: Will summer heat help?
Coronavirus: USC sued over campus fee refunds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News