Texas A&M-Commerce shooting: 2 women killed and child wounded

UPD is working a crime scene at Pride Rock. Very little information is known at this time, and any threat level is unknown. Please shelter in place until further information is available. — @TAMUCUPD (@tamucupd) February 3, 2020

The precautionary shelter in place recommendations have been lifted. Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off. The Rayburn Student Center is available for students that may be displaced by the ongoing investigation. (1/2) — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

Counselors are available in Rayburn Student Center conference rooms on campus for anyone who needs assistance coping with this situation.



We will continue to provide updates as they become available. (2/2) — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

COMMERCE, Texas -- Two women were killed and a small child was wounded when shots rang out at a residential hall on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday.The shooting at the campus, which is located about 65 miles northeast of Dallas, prompted a precautionary shelter-in-place.According to university police, officers received a call at around 10:17 a.m. from a student who lives at Pride Rock, the campus residential hall.Officers found the bodies of two adult females, police said. A small child was also found wounded.Police said the child was in stable condition.The shooting also forced an elevated police presence at the campus. Pride Rock and the surrounding areas remained blocked off after the shelter-in-place was lifted.Police did not immediately indicate whether anyone was arrested or if they were looking for a suspect.Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third-largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with an enrollment of over 12,000 students.