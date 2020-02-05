Man believed to be ex-boyfriend of Texas A&M-Commerce shooting victim charged

Jacques Dshawn Smith, 21, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting at TAMUC.
Deja Matts, 19, a freshman at the university, and her sister, 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, were killed when shots rang out at a residential hall on the campus.
Smith is believed to be Abbaney's ex-boyfriend, according to authorities.
Our continued thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends of the victims from this week’s tragedy.— A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 4, 2020
A&M-Commerce University Police Department has confirmed the identities of the two deceased. The first victim is 19-year-old Deja Matts. (1/3)
The shooting at the campus, which is located about 65 miles northeast of Dallas, prompted a precautionary shelter-in-place.
According to university police, officers received a call at around 10:17 a.m. Monday from a student who lives at Pride Rock, the campus' residence hall.
Officers found the bodies of Deja and Abbaney, police said. A small child, Abbaney's 2-year-old son, was also injured in the shooting. Police said the child was treated and released to family members.
Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third-largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with an enrollment of over 12,000 students.