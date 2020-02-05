Man believed to be ex-boyfriend of Texas A&M-Commerce shooting victim charged

COMMERCE, Texas -- The man who's believe to be the ex-boyfriend of one of the women shot to death at Texas A&M Commerce-University has been arrested.

Jacques Dshawn Smith, 21, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting at TAMUC.

Deja Matts, 19, a freshman at the university, and her sister, 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, were killed when shots rang out at a residential hall on the campus.

Smith is believed to be Abbaney's ex-boyfriend, according to authorities.



The shooting at the campus, which is located about 65 miles northeast of Dallas, prompted a precautionary shelter-in-place.

According to university police, officers received a call at around 10:17 a.m. Monday from a student who lives at Pride Rock, the campus' residence hall.

Officers found the bodies of Deja and Abbaney, police said. A small child, Abbaney's 2-year-old son, was also injured in the shooting. Police said the child was treated and released to family members.

Video shows aerials of the campus moments after the deadly shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce.



Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third-largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with an enrollment of over 12,000 students.
