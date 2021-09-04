Politics

Judge shields Texas clinics from anti-abortion group's lawsuits, for now

EMBED <>More Videos

Planned Parenthood seeks restraining order against Texas Right to Life

AUSTIN, Texas -- A state judge has shielded, for now, Texas abortion clinics from lawsuits by an anti-abortion group under a new state abortion law in a narrow ruling handed down Friday.

The temporary restraining order Friday by state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request does not interfere with the provision. However, it shields clinics from whistleblower lawsuits by the nonprofit group Texas Right to Life, its legislative director and 100 unidentified individuals.

A hearing on a preliminary injunction request was set for Sept. 13.

The law, which took effect Wednesday, allows anyone anywhere to sue anyone connected to an abortion in which cardiac activity was detected in the embryo - as early as six weeks into a pregnancy before most women even realize they are pregnant.

In a petition filed late Thursday, Planned Parenthood said about 85% to 90% of people who obtain abortions in Texas are at least six weeks into pregnancy.

The order "offers protection to the brave health care providers and staff at Planned Parenthood health centers throughout Texas, who have continued to offer care as best they can within the law while facing surveillance, harassment, and threats from vigilantes eager to stop them," said Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Helene Krasnoff in a statement.

However, the order will not deter Texas Right to Life's efforts, said Elizabeth Graham, the group's vice president. In a statement, the group said: "We expect an impartial court will dismiss Planned Parenthood's lawsuit. Until then, we will continue our diligent efforts to ensure the abortion industry fully follows" the new law.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsabortioncourtjudgetexassupreme courtu.s. & worldabbott
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after shooting at school bus in Buena Park
De la Hoya tests positive for COVID, withdraws from fight
Crash leads to deadly road rage incident in downtown LA
2 shot at fruit stand on street corner in Long Beach
Already vaccinated against COVID? Experts say you're protected
Chapman University sees over 200 COVID-19 cases as classes resume
Video captures home explosion in NJ after flood prompts evacuation
Show More
Lyft, Uber to cover fees for drivers sued under Texas abortion law
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase across Sylmar area
Some SoCal voters receive multiple recall ballots
FTC wants to know why McDonald's ice cream machines break so often
Hidden cameras found inside church restroom in Bell Gardens
More TOP STORIES News