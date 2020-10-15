Texas billionaire charged in largest tax fraud case against an American

SAN FRANCISCO -- Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman on Thursday with a $2 billion tax fraud scheme in what they say is the largest such case against an American.

Department of Justice officials said at a news conference in San Francisco that Brockman, 79, hid the money over 20 years through complicated schemes including filing false returns and setting up secret accounts all over the world to hide and launder money. They also charged him with investor fraud.

Prosecutors also announced that Robert Smith, founder and chairman of investment firm Vista Equity Partners, will cooperate in the investigation and pay $139 million to settle a tax probe.

"Complexity will not hide crime from law enforcement. Sophistication is not a defense to federal criminal charges," said David L. Anderson, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California.

"We will not hesitate to prosecute the smartest guys in the room," he said.

Brockman is CEO of Reynolds and Reynolds Co. of Dayton, Ohio.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday and Brockman is scheduled to make an appearance in San Francisco.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
taxesu.s. & worldfinancefraud
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after allegedly shooting at Caltrans workers near 605 Freeway
People with blood type O may have lower risk of COVID-19, studies suggest
Lawsuit filed after fatal shooting by Pasadena PD
CA GOP says it won't remove unofficial ballot boxes
This bakery accurately predicted the last 3 elections
Evacuations remain as blaze near Redlands chars 125 acres
Flex Alert issued for CA today
Show More
Filipinos at risk in pandemic will get help from new website
Report: Wells Fargo fires workers over abuse of COVID-19 relief funds
Woman, 60, dies after fire in Hollywood assisted living facility
Woman now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face
Video captures 2 suspects robbing gardener in North Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News