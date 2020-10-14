Baby in life support battle dies shortly after release from Texas Children's Hospital

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7006959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In an update issued by the family's doctor on Tuesday, Oct. 13, he describes in detail how Baby Nick's family endured immense pain and were "truly suffering" as their 10-month-old boy gave his last breath. Hit play to hear more.