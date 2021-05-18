Health & Fitness

Texas reports 0 COVID-related deaths for the first time since March 2020

By
EMBED <>More Videos

TX reports 0 COVID deaths for the first time since March 2020

For the first time in about 14 months, the state of Texas reported zero deaths from COVID-19.

The news comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for vaccinated Americans, declaring it safe to participate in most activities without a mask.

Gov. Greg Abbott thanked Texans in a tweet Sunday, announcing the big milestone in the state's fight against COVID-19.

According to Abbott, this is the first time Texas has reported zero coronavirus-related deaths since data first began being tracked in March 2020.

MORE | What fully vaccinated people can, cannot do according to CDC's new mask guidelines
EMBED More News Videos

People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can ditch masks in many circumstances, the CDC says, but some people aren't quite ready to remove their face coverings yet.


On top of zero reported deaths, Texas is also reporting the fewest COVID-19 cases in over 13 months, the lowest seven day positivity rate ever, and the lowest hospitalization rate in 11 months, according to the governor.

"Thanks, Texans!" Abbott said in his tweet.

Under the new guidelines, the CDC says mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people is optional unless local laws require a mask.

In California, health officials announced Monday that the state would begin following the CDC's eased mask guidelines for some indoor settings starting June 15.

MORE | Differing mask rules causing confusion in Los Angeles
EMBED More News Videos

In 1968, gathering and broadcasting news was a very different experience than it is today. One notable difference is that all of our footage was all shot on film. It had to be processed before it could be broadcast over the air.



Starbucks is the latest business to drop mask policies for fully vaccinated customers, but some retailers are taking a more cautious approach.

It is the store-by-store policies that some fear will cause confusion. Some also fear that those not vaccinated will refuse to wear masks.

For that reason, the nation's largest nurses' union is urging the CDC to go back to recommending masks, calling the recent CDC decision, "a huge blow to confronting the virus and pandemic."

But the CDC says the data supports their decision to allow vaccinated people to drop the mask.

RELATED | Not every vaccinated person is giving up mask-wearing: Why some aren't ready despite CDC guidelines
EMBED More News Videos

Businesses and state officials are forced to decide whether to comply with CDC mask guidance as confusion persists across the country.



"If they're vaccinated, they are safe. If they are not vaccinated, they are not safe," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "They should still be wearing a mask, or better yet, get vaccinated."

One place the CDC said masks and social distancing should remain is at your children's schools.

The CDC says kids will not be fully vaccinated by the end of the school year as kids under 12 are not yet approved to get the vaccine. So for now, the agency is not recommending schools change their approach to fighting COVID-19.



SEE ALSO | See list of stores' mask policies
EMBED More News Videos

Trader Joe's and Walmart are both dropping their mask mandates for fully vaccinated shoppers following new CDC guidance easing mask-wearing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasface maskcdccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecenters for disease controlcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News