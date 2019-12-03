Texas dad dies after he fell while hanging Christmas lights

RHOME, Texas -- A Texas husband and father has died after he fell while hanging Christmas lights for a client over the weekend.

Felipe Gallegos ran a window washing business with his family, but in the winter, they hang lights.

On Saturday, Gallegos and his 17-year-old son were hanging lights at a home while his wife was in the front yard when something went wrong.

"He was on the roof, and then we heard something, and I got out and went over there and he was lying on the concrete, saying 'Help me, help me,'" Gallegos' widow Alisha Flick told WFAA. "So I called 911."

Gallegos was taken to the emergency room. A cat scan came back showing he had a skull fracture, bleeding in the brain and a chest fracture, Flick explained.

"They rushed him into emergency surgery, but he didn't make it," she said.

Now, Flick is trying to move forward just before Christmas and remember the great things about her husband, whom she met 22 years ago.

"He always had a smile on his face, and he was always goofy and making everybody laugh," she said.

Flick said she'll try to re-start the business, which was their only source of income.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Gallegos' family.
