Texas Deputy AG calls Simone Biles a 'childish national embarrassment' for Olympics exit

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles out of team finals

AUSTIN, Texas -- Simone Biles' decision to pull out of the team finals after one rotation because she wasn't mentally ready received an outpouring of support and backlash.

Among those criticizing the 24-year-old Olympian was Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz.

Just hours after Biles, who resides just outside of Houston, announced pulling out of team competition, Reitz went on to share a tweet from another user that contained a video of gymnast Kerri Strug's 1996 performance, which is remembered for her gold medal-clinching vault on an injured ankle.

"Contrast this with our selfish, childish national embarrassment, Simone Biles," Reitz wrote.



Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum guided the U.S. to silver while Biles cheered from the sideline in a white sweatsuit, at peace with a decision that revealed a shift not only in Biles but perhaps the sport she's redefined.

On Wednesday, Biles announced that she would not defend her Olympic title and withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition.


Following Biles' announcement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton posted a tweet in support of Biles but also took aim at Reitz's comment.

"Today I learned about a very inappropriate and insensitive tweet by one of our employees. This will be handled internally," the tweet said.

Paxton also added a statement supporting Biles and expressing the importance of mental health.

"I know Simone Biles - she is a fantastic athlete but an even better person," the statement read. "Mental health is far more important than any athletic competition and I fully support her decision."



The video above is from a previous story in which Simone Biles admitted she felt like the weight of the world was on her shoulders.
