Texas deputy arrested for sex crime with 4-year-old

Jose Nunez, 47, is facing aggravated assault charges after investigators say he threatened the victim's mother with deportation if she reported him. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABC) --
A sheriff's deputy has been arrested in Texas, accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

Jose Nunez, 47, is facing aggravated assault charges after investigators say he threatened the child's mother with deportation if she reported him.

The mother went to a local fire station on Saturday to call police.

"The details of the case are, quite frankly, heartbreaking, disturbing, disgusting and infuriating all at the same time," Bexar County Sherriff Javier Salazar said.

The child victim suffered minor injuries.

Authorities believe Nunez had previously abused the girl and that there may be other victims.
