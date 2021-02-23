explosion

'By the grace of God' no one hurt in train crash and explosion, Texas sheriff says

CAMERON, Texas -- A sheriff in central Texas said people living near a train crash and explosion Tuesday morning were spared "by the grace of God" from an even worse result from the ordeal.

According to Sherriff Chris White, of Milam County, which is an hour and a half outside of Austin, the train carrying fuel tank cars collided with an 18-wheeler in the town of Cameron.

Multiple cameras captured the immediate aftermath of the crash, with a large fire and tower of smoke filling the early morning sky.

Luckily, the sheriff said, neither the truck driver nor the train conductor was injured.

The sheriff added that the fire was "primarily petroleum," and that the fire had missed hazardous materials toward the back of the train convoy.

Still, residents were told to avoid the area, which was being attended by numerous emergency vehicles, White said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosiontexas newstrain crashu.s. & worldtrainscaught on cameracrash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Father-to-be killed, brother hurt when gender reveal device explodes
Man reunited with dog after 4 months in coma
3 injured after explosion at Santa Clarita industrial business
SpaceX's 2nd Starship test flight ends with another kaboom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccine eligibility codes improperly used in LA
'El Chapo's' wife to appear in DC court after arrest on drug charges
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to sign relief package with $600 stimulus payments
New vaccine site opening Tuesday at Anaheim Convention Center
Deputy finds missing 13-year-old girl in Florida motel
3 children airlifted after car crashes into SoCal daycare
Skipper, the 'miracle' pup with 6 legs, is beating the odds
Show More
Spectrum restores service to SoCal customers after outage
'GTA' ban? Lawmaker wants to stop sale of popular video game
Supplemental unemployment benefits for gig workers in jeopardy
Bay Area Black, Latina couple lowballed $250K in home appraisal
Suspect in custody after chase in South LA area
More TOP STORIES News