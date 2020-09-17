Society

Texas firefighter reunites with daughter after 25 days battling California wildfires: VIDEO

Quincy Blount of McKinney, Texas, was among the first 44 firefighters sent out to California last month.
A seven-year-old Texas girl couldn't contain her excitement seeing her dad return after 25 days of fighting wildfires in California.

Adley Blount greeted her dad with a hug and cheers as he arrived home, and the sweet reunion was captured on video.

Quincy Blount of McKinney, Texas, was among the first 44 firefighters sent out to California last month. Now, more than 200 Texas firefighters are helping on the front lines of the various fires burning throughout the state.

While the job is dangerous, Blount does it anyway, saying it's because of the same golden rule he's taught his little girl.

"If I were the one who needed the help, I'd want somebody coming to help us, too," Blount said.

There is a chance Adley's dad could be called back to California next month.

"I just don't want him to go cause he's always there," the seven-year-old said.

But both the father and daughter agree it makes those "welcome home" hugs even sweeter.

WATCH | Exhausted firefighters sing 'Take Me Out to the Fire Line' after 14 hours battling Oregon blazes
EMBED More News Videos

Listen to these exhausted firefighters singing together after a 14-hour shift battling wildfires in Oregon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexascaliforniatexasfamilywildfirefirefighterscalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
44 arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged EDD fraud
Actress Lori Loughlin to serve sentence in Victorville
Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
LA County could move to red tier by October, allowing gyms, theaters to open
Scammers file fake EDD claims using random addresses: 'It's scary'
Bobcat Fire: Evacuation warnings issued for Juniper Hills area
Trump pushes for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
Show More
Ashley Tisdale is pregnant, expecting first child
Garcetti issues urgent plea for Angelenos to get flu shot before season hits
OC leaders call for reopening of Disneyland, Knott's
Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' due out in Nov. 2020
LASD: Lynwood carjacking suspect not connected to Compton deputies shooting
More TOP STORIES News