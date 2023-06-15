Asylum seekers bused from Texas given support in LA, local leaders call out Republican governor

Southern California agencies and nonprofits have stepped in to help the dozens of migrants who arrived in L.A. from Texas on Wednesday after being bused by the Lone Star State's governor.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California agencies and nonprofits have stepped in to help the dozens of migrants who arrived in L.A. from Texas on Wednesday after being bused here by the Lone Star State's governor.

The bus of more than 40 migrants dropped them off at Union Station before being taken to St. Anthony's Croatian Catholic Church in Chinatown, where they were greeted by city agencies, non profits and advocates ready to help. Officials say the migrants did not sleep at the church, and spent the night either with family members or at a shelter.

"These are very complicated cases and people's lives are at stake," said one official.

Officials are now helping the migrants -- who are mainly from Venezuela, Honduras and Guatemala -- in their process of seeking asylum in the United States.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the "first bus" of migrants from his state had arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday because "our overwhelmed border towns are on the frontlines of President Biden's border crisis and need relief. Texas will bus migrants to sanctuary cities like LA until he secures the border."

But L.A, City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez said that Abbott is busing the migrants to distract from his policies.

"Greg Abbott is doing this to distract his own people from his own failure. I think he should be spending more time trying to fix the electrical grid than trying to be more racist than other Republican governors," said Soto-Martinez.

L.A. Mayor Bass condoned Abbott's actions as well, and said the move did not catch her office off-guard.

"This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us. L.A. is not a city motivated by hate or fear and we absolutely will not be swayed or moved by petty politicians playing with human lives," Bass said in a statement.

Meanwhile, while some city residents feel sorry for the migrants, they say now is not the time for their arrival.

With other people coming in from different places, it takes from us. So, I feel like we need to take care of our own people that's here already because then the government starts giving them free stuff and it comes out of our pocket," said Yolanda. "We can't handle it, this country can't handle that right now, we can't. We're barely making it as a country as well."

Migrants have been bused to Sacramento in recent weeks as well, in that case by Florida, a state run by a Republican nominee for president Gov. Ron DeSantis. In that case, Gov. Gavin Newsom has said California is looking into criminal charges, including kidnapping.