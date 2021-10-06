4 injured in North Texas high school shooting; suspect identified: LIVE

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Four people were hurt in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday morning, authorities said.The suspect, a student, fled the scene and is at large, authorities said, adding that this was not a random act of violence.Two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, police said. Three of the four victims were hospitalized. Three victims were students and one was an older person who may have been a teacher, police said.Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. They said he may be driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260 and warned he should be considered armed and dangerous.Speaking to ABC News, a teacher at the school said he heard the shooting from inside his classroom. He and his students created a makeshift barricade in front of their door with classroom furniture and are currently sheltering in place.Police said the scene at the high school is currently secure, and there is no current threat to the public or the school.The school was on lockdown but Mansfield Independent School District has begun the reunification process for those students and families. Students are being safely escorted on buses.The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a "methodical search" and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.An investigation is ongoing.