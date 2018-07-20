Texas man sentenced in Santa Ana child molestation case

A man received a sentence of 15 years to life in state prison Friday for breaking into the Santa Ana home of an 8-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her while she slept, the Orange County District Attorney said.Last month, a jury found Dustin Lee Morgan, 36, of Texarkana, Texas, guilty of felony lewd acts upon a child under 14 years old and felony sexual penetration of a child under 10 years old.Both crimes occurred during the same 2008 incident.The conviction stated that Morgan walked into the victim's bedroom while she was sleeping, pushed her face down after she woke up and covered her mouth to prevent her from making any noise while he sexually assaulted her.Morgan then fled the residence through a sliding glass door in the victim's bedroom after she was able to scream for help.The Santa Ana Police Department used DNA analysis of evidence recovered from the scene to link Morgan to the crime in 2015, and he was arrested in Texas.Morgan was extradited back to Orange County following his arrest.He must now also register as a sex offender.