Texas mom accused of selling 7-year-old son, trying to sell 2 daughters

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas mother accused of selling child (KTRK)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas --
Authorities are accusing a Texas mother with a drug debt of selling her 7-year-old son and trying to sell her two young daughters.

Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi was arrested Friday.

She remained in the Nueces County jail on Wednesday on a charge of sale or purchase of a child.

Bond was set at $100,000. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.

DPS says that agents were executing a drug search warrant in Corpus Christi when they located a 7-year-old who had allegedly been sold and purchased.

Authorities say two girls, ages 2 and 3, were in the process of being sold.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports a woman told investigators she bought the boy for $2,500. An arrest report says Garza said she and her boyfriend owed drug money and the child was given to the woman for $500, the clearing of the debt and an additional $700 when the "custody paperwork" was signed.

The case remains under investigation.

A man and woman were arrested as a result of the drug investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mother chargedtexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News