Texas mom convicted of selling 7-year-old son sentenced to 6 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A Texas mother convicted for selling her 7-year-old son and trying to sell her two young daughters to pay off a drug debt was sentenced on Friday.

Esmerelda Garza, who sold her son for $2,500, agreed to a plea deal in court.

She was convicted of three counts of selling or purchasing a child, a third-degree felony. She also was convicted of money laundering and conspiracy to sell or purchase a child, state jail felonies.

Garza was given six years for selling her children and two years for the other charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

DPS says that agents were executing a drug search warrant in Corpus Christi when they located a 7-year-old who had allegedly been sold and purchased.

Authorities say two girls, ages 2 and 3, were in the process of being sold.
