Two sections of a suburban Texas parking garage collapsed five hours apart on Tuesday morning, sending vehicles and rubble onto other vehicles below.Authorities said there were no apparent injuries in the initial collapse in Irving, northwest of Dallas, or in the afternoon collapse of an adjoining section.The Irving Fire Department said on Twitter that 21 vehicles were damaged in the initial collapse. No details on the second collapse were immediately available.Images of the first collapse appear to show that a large square section of the top deck of the two-story garage fell to the ground below.