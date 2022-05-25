uvalde school shooting

Texas school shooting prompts President Biden to demand action on guns

By ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

"When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" Biden said at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by tragedy.

READ MORE: At least 20 dead, mostly children, in Texas school shooting

With first lady Jill Biden standing by his side in the Roosevelt Room, Biden added, "I am sick and tired. We have to act."

At least 18 students were killed, according to a state senator who said he was briefed by law enforcement, in addition to a teacher.

RELATED: What we know about 18 kids, teacher killed in Uvalde school shooting

Just two days before Biden left on his trip, he met with victims' families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

The back-to-back tragedies served as sobering reminders of the frequency and brutality of an American epidemic of mass gun violence.

"These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world," Biden said. "Why?"

He directed that American flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday in honor of the victims in Texas.

Vice President Kamala Harris said earlier that people normally declare in moments like this, "our hearts break - but our hearts keep getting broken ... and our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families."

"We have to have the courage to take action ... to ensure something like this never happens again," she said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was briefed on the shooting by deputy chief of staff Jen O'Malley-Dillon and other members of his senior team aboard Air Force One.

Shortly before landing in Washington, Biden spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from the presidential plane "to offer any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX," White House communications director Kate Bedingfield tweeted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsschool shootinggun controljoe bidengun lawsu.s. & worldcongressuvalde school shootingguns
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING
Death toll rises to 20, mostly children, in TX school shooting
20 muertos y otros heridos tras tiroteo en escuela primaria en Texas
How to talk to kids about Texas school shooting
Senator begs for gun compromise after Texas school shooting: VIDEO
TOP STORIES
Death toll rises to 20, mostly children, in TX school shooting
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 18 kids, teacher killed
Watch Steve Kerr's raw, emotional plea after Texas shooting
How to talk to kids about Texas school shooting
A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
Senator begs for gun compromise after Texas school shooting: VIDEO
Authorities identify man who died in Palos Verdes Estates cliff fall
Show More
Suspect wounded after CHP, deputies are fired upon in East LA
1st possible CA case of monkeypox believed to be in Sacramento
20 muertos y otros heridos tras tiroteo en escuela primaria en Texas
$374M settlement reached in lawsuits against ex-UCLA gynecologist
Man in wheelchair who was shot near South LA McDonald's has died
More TOP STORIES News