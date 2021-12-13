deadly shooting

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in drive-by shooting at vigil in Texas

The sheriff said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life.
BAYTOWN, Texas -- One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Houston.

"Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came," he said. "Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd."

Gonzalez said Monday morning that the person who was killed was in their 20s.

Three of the wounded were taken to hospitals by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said.

Officers were later called to the medical center in Baytown where some of the wounded were taken because a "disturbance" erupted there, Gonzalez said.

Investigators believe the shooter or shooters were driving a small, dark-colored sedan, Gonzalez said. No arrests have been announced.
