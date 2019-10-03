15-year-old runaway found safe after disappearance prompts massive search near Houston

Breaking News-Missing Teen- Ryder Skye Cambron found safe. She was not abducted.



Due to the diligence and hard work of @MCTXSheriff Detectives, we are pleased to report that Ryder Skye Cambron has been safely located in Dobbin, Texas. https://t.co/7H8C4kuLxg — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) September 19, 2019

Vigil underway in Magnolia right now for missing teen Ryder Cambron. She went missing yesterday. Several religious groups, friends and family here praying. They will continue to search tonight after the vigil. pic.twitter.com/Ho2IVbYxcb — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) September 18, 2019

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sept. 18 that 15-year-old Ryder Cambron was found safe in Dobbin, Texas, an unincorporated community outside Houston.They confirmed that Cambron was not abducted, but ran away.In a press release, they said she was hiding at a residence and fled prior to detectives' arrival. However, after a search in a wooded area, Cambron was located and was in police care.With tears in their eyes and a knot in their throat, hundreds came together to sing in unison for the young teen's safe return in the hours before she was found.Some total strangers made the drive to Magnolia to pray for Cambron who went missing Sept. 17 in the Indigo Lakes subdivision.Her family was in attendance sitting in the front row."It's just hard to wrap your head around something like this," said Ashely Barnes.Cambron last text her parents after 8 p.m. Sept. 17. The Sheriff's Office said she had been riding a UTV in the neighborhood.The vehicle and her cell phone were found abandoned in a wooded area near a park."We had one man jog 5 or 6 miles to see what he could do, he didn't have a car, he just showed up to help," said one volunteer leading the search.During the Sept. 18 vigil, Ryder's father thanked everyone for their help and said this:"Anyone who knows Ryder knows that she is a true believer in God, and I know right now wherever she is, God is with her. And I pray that she will come home. And if it's time for her, it's time for her, but she will be with God, I know she will."He closed by asking everyone to help pray the "Our Father," the prayer he and his daughter Ryder recite every night before bed.DPS, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables and the Harris County Sheriff's Office all assisted MCSO in the search for Ryder.Harris County K-9 units were also on the ground to help look for her.