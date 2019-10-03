missing girl

15-year-old runaway found safe after disappearance prompts massive search near Houston

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sept. 18 that 15-year-old Ryder Cambron was found safe in Dobbin, Texas, an unincorporated community outside Houston.

They confirmed that Cambron was not abducted, but ran away.


In a press release, they said she was hiding at a residence and fled prior to detectives' arrival. However, after a search in a wooded area, Cambron was located and was in police care.

With tears in their eyes and a knot in their throat, hundreds came together to sing in unison for the young teen's safe return in the hours before she was found.

Some total strangers made the drive to Magnolia to pray for Cambron who went missing Sept. 17 in the Indigo Lakes subdivision.

Her family was in attendance sitting in the front row.

"It's just hard to wrap your head around something like this," said Ashely Barnes.

Cambron last text her parents after 8 p.m. Sept. 17. The Sheriff's Office said she had been riding a UTV in the neighborhood.


The vehicle and her cell phone were found abandoned in a wooded area near a park.

"We had one man jog 5 or 6 miles to see what he could do, he didn't have a car, he just showed up to help," said one volunteer leading the search.

During the Sept. 18 vigil, Ryder's father thanked everyone for their help and said this:

"Anyone who knows Ryder knows that she is a true believer in God, and I know right now wherever she is, God is with her. And I pray that she will come home. And if it's time for her, it's time for her, but she will be with God, I know she will."

He closed by asking everyone to help pray the "Our Father," the prayer he and his daughter Ryder recite every night before bed.



DPS, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables and the Harris County Sheriff's Office all assisted MCSO in the search for Ryder.

Harris County K-9 units were also on the ground to help look for her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
magnoliasafetysearchmissing girlteenagermissing childrenteenteenagersmissing teenager
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $25K for missing N.J. girl
Amber Alert issued after 5-year-old NJ girl lured into van
Stepmother charged after girl's body found in shed behind home
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deal reached on Las Vegas shooting lawsuits
Mother arrested after death of daughter left in hot car in West Carson
SWAT raids alleged illegal gambling site in Pacoima
Trump denies suggesting moats, spikes to secure border
Knife attack by employee at Paris police HQ kills 4 officers
Metro offering free bus rides to Dodger Stadium during postseason
Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine unveil USC's newest building
Show More
10 of the country's 'most miserable' cities are located in California
Professor suspended for calling women 'useless' in lecture
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
LAPD, FBI open 'Homicide Library' to help crack cold cases
LAPD releases video of fatal shootout between suspect, officers
More TOP STORIES News