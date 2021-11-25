Safe snacks you can feed your pets from the Thanksgiving dinner table

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you have a furry friend at home, vets want you to be extra aware of what you're feeding them from the dinner table this holiday season.According to Dr. Sehaj Grewal, a veterinarian at The Melrose Vet in Los Angeles, it's OK to have your pets around the dinner table, but it's better to keep them in an enclosed area to prevent a potential trip to the vet."It is common, unfortunately. But most of the cases I have seen usually resolve with supportive care," Dr. Grewal said. "But really bad cases have to be hospitalized and be on an IV drip to keep them hydrated."Dr. Grewal said these are five safe holiday ingredients that are OK to feed a cat or dog.raw green beanscooked and plain butternut squashpumpkin puree (sugar free)seedless sliced applesskinless turkey (no bone)Here are the five ingredients to avoid feeding a pet:mashed potatoesstuffingbread doughpecanscorn on the cob