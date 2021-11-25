Pets & Animals

Safe snacks you can feed your pets from the Thanksgiving dinner table

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Safe snacks you can feed pets from Thanksgiving dinner

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you have a furry friend at home, vets want you to be extra aware of what you're feeding them from the dinner table this holiday season.

According to Dr. Sehaj Grewal, a veterinarian at The Melrose Vet in Los Angeles, it's OK to have your pets around the dinner table, but it's better to keep them in an enclosed area to prevent a potential trip to the vet.

"It is common, unfortunately. But most of the cases I have seen usually resolve with supportive care," Dr. Grewal said. "But really bad cases have to be hospitalized and be on an IV drip to keep them hydrated."

Dr. Grewal said these are five safe holiday ingredients that are OK to feed a cat or dog.

raw green beans
cooked and plain butternut squash
pumpkin puree (sugar free)
seedless sliced apples
skinless turkey (no bone)

Here are the five ingredients to avoid feeding a pet:
mashed potatoes
stuffing
bread dough
pecans
corn on the cob

Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angelescommunity journalistpetsanimalin the community
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News