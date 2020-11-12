Travel

Survey shows travelers plan to ignore health warnings; millions expected to hit the roads for Thanksgiving

AAA's most recent travel forecast for the Thanksgiving holiday found more than 3.8 million people in Southern California are expected to travel this year.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The norm leading up to Thanksgiving is packed freeways with traffic as far as the eye can see. But what will the roads look like during the pandemic? A new travel forecast has just been released; and while city officials want people to stay home, it appears many people will be ignoring that warning.

AAA's most recent travel forecast for the Thanksgiving holiday found more than 3.8 million people in Southern California are expected to travel this year. That's a roughly 13% decline compared to last year.

Most of those will do so by car, and the Wednesday before Thanksgiving will remain the busiest day on the roads.

"We expect more holiday drivers than over the recent summer holidays during COVID-19. Drivers in major urban areas will experience increased delays at popular bottlenecks; up to 80% above normal pandemic congestion levels," said Doug Shupe of the Auto Club of Southern California.

More than 50 million people are expected to travel across the U.S. even as the pandemic hits record levels.

"If you are hosting gatherings in your house, or attending parties that are more than rules permit; if you're acting like the virus doesn't exist, you may be spreading the virus. You may be taking people's lives," said Mary Eric Garcetti.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelthanksgivingholiday traveltraffic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot killed when plane crashes into parked vehicles in Pacoima
Chase suspect in standoff with LAPD after pursuit
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Why is Bank of America draining EDD bank accounts?
Woman wanted in Santa Ana assault caught on video
Nurse sent family reassuring video hours before he died of COVID-19
No fans at Staples Center for upcoming season, Lakers say
Show More
Stimulus talks: Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Long lines possible at Dodger Stadium COVID-19 testing amid case surge
The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
CA voters approve Prop. 19 property tax changes
Firefighters respond to smoke at Denzel Washington's LA home
More TOP STORIES News