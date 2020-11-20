A happy Thanksgiving for hundreds of families who receive food-filled boxes from the LA Mission

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Coronavirus has changed the way the L.A. Mission will celebrate Thanksgiving this year. The need is anticipated to be greater than ever due to the pandemic. The Mission has partnered with LAUSD and several churches to provide Thanksgiving food boxes to families in need."We're handing out 1500 boxes of food, thanksgiving trimmings and turkey, to the community," said Troy Vaughn, L.A. Mission. "We want them to understand they are not forgotten."Recipients lined up safely in their cars as the boxes were carefully handed over."It's a lifeline, we're grateful," said Lashon Sanford. "This is what it's about. Giving to the community when there's a real time need."