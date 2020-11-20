Food & Drink

A happy Thanksgiving for hundreds of families who receive food-filled boxes from the LA Mission

Safer at home directives mean we can't gather in groups for the holidays. The LA Mission is reaching out to several underserved communities to help make sure they still have a happy Thanksgiving.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Coronavirus has changed the way the L.A. Mission will celebrate Thanksgiving this year. The need is anticipated to be greater than ever due to the pandemic. The Mission has partnered with LAUSD and several churches to provide Thanksgiving food boxes to families in need.

"We're handing out 1500 boxes of food, thanksgiving trimmings and turkey, to the community," said Troy Vaughn, L.A. Mission. "We want them to understand they are not forgotten."

Recipients lined up safely in their cars as the boxes were carefully handed over.

"It's a lifeline, we're grateful," said Lashon Sanford. "This is what it's about. Giving to the community when there's a real time need."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angelesthanksgivingfood drive
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders curfew in CA
Missing South LA man found dead outside Barstow
Nurse's plea to take COVID seriously brings city council to tears
LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Consumer watchdog slams Newsom over COVID hypocrisy
Semi carrying 25 tons of cookie dough overturns in Cajon Pass
Show More
SoCal telemarketer fined nearly $10M for robocalls
Newport Beach's Christmas boat parade canceled
California adopts stricter workplace pandemic safety rules
New electric vehicles on target for 2021 and beyond
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
More TOP STORIES News