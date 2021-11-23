community journalist

California Abilities Network throws Friendsgiving for people with disabilities

The California Abilities network opened a new site in Long Beach and had a Friendsgiving event to kick off the holiday season.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

People with disabilities celebrate Friendsgiving in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Abilities Network, also known as ICAN, is a nonprofit that connects people with disabilities to jobs in their community.

They just opened a new location in Long Beach and kicked off the holiday season by throwing a Friendsgiving event.

"Many of our clients live in diverse housing environments, but also work in various work contexts, and so we try to provide not only an opportunity to learn life skills and get them jobs, but also to provide them an authentic community," said Scott Elliott, executive director of ICAN.

ICAN'S other site is located in Torrance. Friendsgiving will be celebrated at both locations.

ICAN will be feeding about 130 clients between their two locations.

"I'm thankful for my family. I'm thankful for my dad and all of my peers at ICAN," said James Wackerman, an ICAN client.

The Long Beach location opened in September and it's where many clients learn job skills and socialize with each other through activities. Friendsgiving is their first big event there.

"We have a good old time conversating, talking about sports, talking about baseball," said Criss Roberson, an ICAN client.

Follow Jaysha on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha
Twitter.com/abc7jaysha
Instagram.com/abc7jaysha
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslong beachlos angeles countycommunity journalistthanksgivingin the community
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Safe snacks you can feed pets from Thanksgiving dinner
LA Metro to resume charging bus fares, launches discount program
Inglewood shop makes innovative electric guitars
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News