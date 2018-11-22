LOS ANGELES (KABC) --After a tough season for Southern California, the spirit of giving could be seen throughout the region this Thanksgiving.
Organizations from Orange County to Ventura to the Inland Empire offered up free meals to the needy and those affected by the wildfires.
Here's a look at some of the free meal events throughout the Southland:
Project Angel Food - Agoura Hills
In Agoura Hills, where the Woolsey Fire caused massive devastation, the community got together with Project Angel Food and local celebrities to serve meals at the XL restaurant to hundreds of people impacted by the fires.
Casa Garcia - Anaheim
Frank Garcia of the La Casa Garcia restaurant and his We Give Thanks foundation have been feeding others in Orange County for years on Thanksgiving. The event has grown so big it was held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, where some 12,000 guests were served.
Operation Warm Wishes - Tustin
Operation Warm Wishes celebrated its 10th annual Unity in the Community Thanksgiving day spectacular. The event at Peppertree Park in Tustin included a Thanksgiving meal, along with entertainment and activities, plus access to clothing and other necessities.
Beach Café - Malibu
The power is still out in much of Malibu from the Woolsey Fire, but the Beach Café broke out the generators to cook meals as a thank you to first responders and community members.
The Laugh Factory - Hollywood
People lined up around the block for the Laugh Factory's 39th annual Thanksgiving feast. The Hollywood institution welcomed those who might be lonely, homeless or simply in need of a warm meal. Among the volunteers, a few big-name comedians also helped spread the cheer.