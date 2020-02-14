SoCal to see cooler temperatures for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving in Southern California will be much chillier, marking the start of a cooling trend that could bring drizzle for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties Thursday will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching a high of 71 degrees and dropping to a chilly 56 degrees at night. A light drizzle is expected Friday morning which will being temperatures down even lower.

The valleys and the Inland Empire Thursday will see similar conditions, with a high of 72 degrees and a low of 49 degrees.

Beaches Thursday will be cloudy with temperatures reaching 65 degrees. A low of 52 degrees is expected at night.

The mountains will be sunny, with a high of 55, dropping to 25 at night. Looking ahead, a chilly weekend is expected with afternoon temperatures in the 40s.

Desert communities Thursday will be partly sunny with temperatures reaching 71 degrees.

