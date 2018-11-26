The ABC7 Morning Show wants to give you a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to visit the Disneyland® Resort!

The holidays begin at the Disneyland Resort. This is the place where traditions are shared, memories are made and new experiences make the spirit of the season shine even brighter. Now through January 6, the holiday celebration returns again with plenty of Disney magic in both Parks. The holiday festivities at Disneyland Park include the return of the popular Sleeping Beauty's Winter Castle, "Believe ... in Holiday Magic" fireworks that concludes with a magical snowfall. Also returning will be "A Christmas Fantasy" parade, "it's a small world" Holiday and Haunted Mansion Holiday.
Across the way, Disney California Adventure Park rings in the holiday with the return of Festival of Holidays which invites guests to celebrate the season like never before! The entire family will delight in diverse cultural holiday celebrations, including the popular Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Visit https://disneyland.disney.go.com/calendars/month/ for more information on hours, events, and closure dates.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 11/29/18 at 2 pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/2Q1qbbw. Void where prohibited.
Enter here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/KT5xM6ix
Sponsored Content